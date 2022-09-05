55-year-old accused of stalking 6-year-old girl in his neighborhood, Florida cops say

A 55-year-old man is facing aggravated stalking charges after he subjected a 6-year-old Florida girl to months of catcalls, including a promise to turn her “into a woman,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Video shared by the department shows Mark Greenburg denied the accusations as he was being arrested at his Deltona home Saturday, Sept. 3. Deltona is about 30 miles northeast of Orlando.

Accusers include the girl’s father and other neighbors, who “reported a long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The arrest followed a series of complaints from close to a dozen witnesses who have reported his behavior, including at least 11 incidents reported to the sheriff’s office over the past 8 months,” officials said.

“Those reports involved Greenburg harassing neighbors, yelling at them and their kids using a megaphone, and driving past houses while recording children on his phone.”

Deputies attempted to interview Greenburg at his home Friday, Sept. 2, but he refused to open the door, the sheriff’s office reports.

That visit was prompted by complaints from the girl’s father that Greenburg had “walked to the end of his driveway and made several unusual comments to his 6-year-old daughter while she was playing outside,” officials said.

The catcalls had grown “progressively worse and more frequent” in recent weeks, causing the 6-year-old to fear going outside, the father told deputies.

“The comments included words to the effect of ‘I’m going to make you famous’ and ‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’ or a ‘big girl.’ Several witnesses gave similar accounts of Greenburg’s comments to the child, including that he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World,” the sheriff’s office said.

He is also accused of following the girl to her grandmother’s home in another neighborhood, officials said. “It was reported Greenburg parked outside (the grandmother’s home) Thursday and Friday and took pictures,” the sheriff’s office said.

Story continues

Greenburg was arrested after the sheriff’s office secured a warrant and returned to his home Saturday. His is charged with aggravated stalking involving a person under 16 years of age, jail records show. Bond was set at $5,000.

Aggravated stalking is a felony and involves “a person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows, harasses, or cyberstalks another person and makes a credible threat to that person,” according to Leg.state.fl.us.

TikTok influencer exposed breasts to boys at pool for livestream, Georgia cops say

Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say

7-year-old walking on highway at 2:15 a.m. killed by hit-and-run driver, Georgia cops say