55-year-old dies after he’s struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Georgia, police say

Investigators are working to identify two drivers who police said left the scene after fatally hitting a Georgia man.

Julio Sandoval, a 55-year-old from Norcross, was crossing Singleton Road north of Thompson Parkway in Gwinnett County just after 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, when he was hit by one vehicle and then another, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

He died “as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident,” police said Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Both drivers left the scene after hitting Sandoval, according to police.

“Witnesses stated the driver of a red Toyota passenger car stopped, saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway after striking him, and fled the scene,” police said.

Police said investigators do not have descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to remain anonymous.

No other information was released as of Thursday, Dec. 9.

Norcross is in Gwinnett County, about 20 miles from Atlanta.

