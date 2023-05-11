55-year-old KCK man identified as person killed in Tuesday shooting, police investigating

A man found shot to death earlier this week in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood has been identified as 55-year-old resident of the city, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Officers investigating a reported shooting found Alonzo E. Mosley shortly before 2 p.m. inside a home in the 2200 block of North 56th Terrace, said Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His killing is the eight homicide in Kansas City, Kansas., so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw 40 homicides.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit continues to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).