55-year-old Lincolnton man charged with child sex crimes

A Lincolnton man has been charged in connection with alleged child sexual assaults.

Douglas Lee Hale, 55, of McGinnis Avenue, has been accused of grooming and molesting a victim, who was a juvenile when the alleged incidents occurred, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lincolnton Police Department notified the sheriff’s office of this crime on Aug. 4.

He was charged in Lincoln County with four felony counts of statutory sex offenses and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Hale is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

