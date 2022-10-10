55-year-old man killed in stabbing on Bronx MTA bus

A man died after he was stabbed on a Bronx MTA bus Sunday, police said.

Lamont Barkley, 55, was on a BX19 bus when he got into an argument with a woman around 8:25 p.m. as the vehicle neared the intersection of E. 149th St. and Gerard Ave. in Mott Haven, according to cops.

A man stepped into the disagreement and stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach, police said.

The attacker and woman fled on foot, leaving the mortally wounded man on the bus.

Barkley was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

He lived in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, cops said.

Police are still searching for the man and woman.

There were no immediate arrests.