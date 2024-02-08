55-year-old man identified as person shot, killed by deputies in north Spokane

Feb. 7—The man accused of swinging an axe at Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies before they shot and killed him last week in north Spokane has been identified.

Richard Rogissart, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies were called Jan. 30 to the 6600 block of North Calispel Street over a person with a baton threatening a neighbor, according to a Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team news release.

Authorities received numerous calls involving the two neighbors in the past. Deputies responded twice to Calispel Street the day before for property damage and tried to arrest Rogissart on misdemeanor charges, but he wouldn't exit his home, investigators said in the release.

Deputies responded again Jan. 30 to arrest Rogissart on felony second-degree attempted assault and felony harassment with threats to kill.

Rogissart again refused to exit his home, and deputies forced the front door of the home open, the release said. Rogissart swung an axe at deputies and four deputies — Hunter Ballou, Matthew Costello, Travis Moser and Parker Perry — opened fire.

A sheriff's office dog was injured "due to the actions of the suspect" and is expected to make a full recovery, investigators said.

Law enforcement recovered the axe and baton used by the suspect, investigators said in the release.