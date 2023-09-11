55-year-old tourist dies during challenging Grand Canyon hike, rangers say

A 55-year-old tourist died during a challenging hike into the Grand Canyon in Arizona, park rangers said.

Bystanders rushed to save Ranjith Varma at about 1:55 p.m. Sept. 9 on the North Kaibab Trail, the National Park Service said in a Sept. 11 news release.

Varma was visiting the park from Manassas, Virginia, when they set out to hike the South Rim to the North Rim in one day, park officials said.

They ”became unresponsive,” according to the release. Other hikers performed CPR on Varma until rangers reached them by helicopter, officials said.

Rangers tried to resuscitate Varma, but they died on the trail, officials said.

The North Kaibab Trail is the “most difficult” inner canyon trails in the park, officials said.

Rangers advise against hiking this trail in one day. They also recommend starting the hike before dawn in the summer months or after 3 p.m.

Parts of the trail can reach temperatures as high as 120 degrees, including in the shade, officials said. The inner canyon shouldn’t be hiked in the summer between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. because of hot temperatures.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

