55 shot, 6 killed in Chicago over the weekend

CHICAGO — On Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday, a 7-year-old girl was killed and her sister, 6, was seriously wounded. More than 12 hours later, in predawn darkness Monday, a 70-year-old woman was fatally shot on the city’s Far South Side.

They were the youngest and oldest homicide victims in a weekend that saw at least 55 people shot, six fatally, according to Chicago police and Chicago Tribune records. Most of the shootings happened Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. They included at least one attack with four victims and several each in which two or three people were wounded, officials said.

The 70-year-old woman was shot in Hegewisch as she sat in her vehicle in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Monday. Two men approached her and opened fire, according to police.

The woman began driving down the block, her vehicle coming to a stop after it hit a street sign, police said. She had been shot multiple times and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she later died.

No arrests had been made in either of those homicides.

In other recent shootings:

— A 15-year-old boy was shot in the Back of the Yards about 4:10 a.m. Monday. Police said he was driving in the 1700 block of West 47th Street when he was shot in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a driving permit or if there was another person in the vehicle with him.

— A 31-year-old man was shot as he stood inside a restaurant in the 300 block of East 47th Street in Bronzeville at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Police said someone in a gray SUV shot him multiple times, including at least once in his back and left arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

— A 16-year-old boy was shot about 11:15 p.m. Sunday as he stood on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Wolcott Avenue in West Englewood, police said. The shooter came running up and shot at the boy, grazing his face. He was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

— A 21-year-old woman was in critical condition after a bullet came through the wall of her Hermosa apartment and hit her in the neck, authorities said. She had been sitting in a rear bedroom of her two-bedroom apartment about 10 p.m. Sunday when she was shot. She was being treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital, officials said.

— A man, 49, was shot in the right leg as he stood in park in the 1500 block of South California Avenue, which runs between Douglas Park and Mount Sinai Hospital, about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

— A 23-year-old was shot as he stood in the 700 block of East 81st Street in Chatham about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Someone he didn’t know came up to him and shot him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to U. of C. Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.