55 Ways To Trim Your Living Expenses Right Now

Trying to survive from month to month when it comes to your finances can be tough -- especially with so many different living expenses to manage.

To help, GOBankingRates broke down common living expenses into the following 11 categories:

Banking

Family

Food

Housing

Transportation

Utilities

Dining Out

Entertainment

Beauty, fitness and health

Credit cards

Investing

Within each category, you'll find a variety of related expenses, each one's average monthly spend and suggestions for reducing those living expenses, which can help you save money on all your monthly expenses and bills.

Last updated: Sept. 27, 2021

How To Save Money on Banking Expenses

Figuring out how to save money on monthly expenses should always start with eliminating costs that are completely unnecessary. Though banking fees might seem small in the grand scheme of things, they do add up over time. The average person pays $84 a year in banking fees, according to January 2019 GOBankingRates data. Luckily, these fees are completely avoidable.

Account Maintenance Fees

Average monthly spending: $5.14, according to Forbes

To avoid account maintenance fees, sometimes called service fees or minimum balance fees, start by choosing a financial institution that offers checking accounts without these fees. Another way to avoid fees is to remember if your bills are on autopay, so you can be sure to keep in mind when each bill will be deducted from your account so that you don’t accidentally go too low. And, of course, watch your spending.

ATM Fees

Average monthly spending: $1.77 per occurrence, according to Forbes

ATM fees are charged when you use an out-of-network ATM, so the best way to avoid them is to stick with your own bank or credit union’s ATMs. If you find that you’re consistently having to visit ATMs that are out of your network, consider switching to an institution that will reimburse ATM fees in real time. Or, you can open an account with a bank that has plenty of ATMs located near where you live, work or go to school.

Overdraft Fees

Average monthly spending: $24.93 per overdraft, according to Forbes

Overdraft fees occur when you spend more money than you have in your account and the bank covers the cost. They do this when you’ve signed up for overdraft protection. If you don’t have overdraft protection, the purchase might not go through, and regardless, you’ll be hit with a different kind of fee: nonsufficient funds.

To avoid this mess altogether, make sure you can track where every penny is coming and going. This sounds tedious, but it pays off big time to know when bills will be automatically debited from your account or when your spouse is planning to buy that brand-new TV.

How To Save Money on Family Expenses

It’s wise for every family, regardless of financial standing, to save money on everyday expenses that can really add up. Not only does cutting costs create breathing room in your budget, but it also frees up money that can go toward your family’s well-being.

Child Care

Average monthly spending: $1,360, according to Care.com

Child care is one of the biggest expenses that parents contend with, particularly when their children are young and need constant supervision. If your child’s day care or school is closed but you have to work, you may need to make alternative arrangements for child care. According to Marketplace, you may still have to pay your day care facility even if it’s closed, depending on where you live and the type of contract you signed.

There are several ways to save money in this area, however:

Join (or start) a babysitting co-op in which you trade care with fellow parents.

Hire a live-in nanny, exchanging reduced-rate child care services for room and board.

Utilize nonprofit organizations such as your local church or the YMCA.

Split the cost of a single babysitter with a fellow parent. The sitter can watch both of your children at one person’s house. (Of course, make sure you clear this with the sitter.)

Seek out day cares built on an affordable care business model, such as WeeCare.

Healthcare

Average monthly spending: $452, according to QuoteWizard by LendingTree

Though it’s impossible to predict injuries and illnesses, there are tricks to save money on rising healthcare costs.

If you and your spouse both have jobs that offer health insurance for dependents, comparing insurance plans can lead to major savings. You might find, for instance, that your spouse’s employer has a more cost-effective insurance plan for families.

Furthermore, when it comes to prescriptions, buying generic whenever possible can lower your monthly expenses. For example, it costs approximately $152 for a 30-day supply of Zocor, a popular cholesterol medication, whereas simvastatin — the generic version — typically costs patients around $11 for the same amount, according to Drugs.com.

Household Goods

Average monthly spending:$44.66, according to the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2020

Saving on household supplies such as toilet paper, lightbulbs and cleaning products comes down to smart shopping, but that can be a challenge when supplies are short and you’re forced to buy whatever is available.

Warehouse stores that allow you to buy in bulk can be excellent sources of savings. Some warehouse clubs, like Costco, charge a membership fee, but other options — such as Smart & Final — are open to everyone. Shopping at a dollar store and other discount stores can also yield savings.

Additionally, use store apps whenever possible, as well as cash-back sites and, of course, good old-fashioned coupon clipping.

Life Insurance

Average monthly spending: $13.91 to $973.70, according to Policygenius

The cost of life insurance increases as you age, so it’s best to buy as early as possible to get a good price. Try a site such as Policygenius, which offers a tool for comparing insurance rates.

Remember to be honest about any health issues you already have and take the medical exam — skipping the exam means you’ll pay more. And, make annual payments if possible, as this cuts down on fees. Policygenius notes that some companies offer discounts from 2%-5% when you pay yearly instead of month to month.

Pet Care

Average monthly spending: $126.19, according to OppLoans data

Whether it’s a dog, cat, bird or some other creature, there are various ways to save money on pet expenses:

Spring for pet insurance that will cover you in case of a costly emergency. Or, at least build an emergency fund — if you don’t end up needing the money for your pet, it’s still yours to keep.

Try a veterinary discount plan such as Careington Pet Assure Plan. You'll receive 25% off all veterinary services from participating veterinarians.

Consider grooming your pets on your own. It takes time, a little elbow grease and pet cleaning products, but the savings can really add up — especially for long-haired pets that require regular maintenance.

Ask friends and family members to pet sit when you’re away. You can also try sites like Rover that allow you to compare prices of care providers in your area.

Adopt, don’t shop — the cost to adopt from a local shelter and save an animal’s life is significantly cheaper than buying one from a breeder or store.

Skip the expensive store-bought toys and go the DIY route instead.

Senior Care

Average monthly spending: $1,603 to $8,821, according to Genworth's 2020 Cost of Care Survey

Prices for senior care vary dramatically based on location and the level of care needed, according to SeniorLiving.org. For instance, a private room at a nursing home costs about $8,821 a month on average, whereas companion care costs $20 an hour on average. So, the first step to save money on senior care is to honestly evaluate yourself or your loved one. There are numerous options available, including adult day care, in-home care, assisted living and skilled nursing.

If you or your loved one are independent enough, it might be a matter of downsizing to a smaller, more manageable place where the costs aren’t as high. If the senior care needed is extensive, consider U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs that help seniors and people with disabilities find affordable housing. There are also housing programs for people of certain religions, veterans and Masons.

Medicare or Medicaid can also help mitigate the costs of senior care. Medicaid is specifically geared toward low-income seniors and covers both in-home and nursing facility services.

Warehouse Club Membership

Average monthly spending: $4 to $5

If you belong to a warehouse club, it’s likely because you buy food and household goods in bulk for your family. Does your membership actually help you save money, though? The answer: It depends.

With notable exceptions in store-brand items, tires and major electronics, many warehouse club items are comparable in price to goods at other stores. However, these memberships often offer discounts on things like prescriptions, gas, event tickets and pet medications, so the true value of your membership comes down to how you use it. Comb through your purchases and compare prices across stores to see if you’re really making your money back in savings.

How To Save Money on Food Expenses

Food can be expensive, especially if it’s high quality and nutritious. On top of that, you’re constantly racking up a food bill because you need to eat every day — the average of cost for food per month, per person is $150 to $300, according to MintLife. However, there are easy ways to save money on your monthly food-related expenses, and they all stem from becoming a savvy shopper.

Groceries

Average monthly spending: $411.83, according to the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2020

Just as with household goods, buying in bulk is one of the simplest ways to save money on groceries — as long as you’ll eat the food before it goes bad. Additionally, it’s worth comparing stores to find the best deal. And whenever possible, try store-brand products because they’re usually cheaper. Lastly, you also should combine low prices with cash-back sites, coupons and discounts from store apps for maximum savings.

How To Save Money on Housing

Housing costs are the largest monthly expense for most people. That being said, regardless of whether you rent or own, there are money-saving tips that can help cut your housing bill each month.

Homeowners Insurance

Average monthly spending: $190 per month, according to insurance.com

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), you can save money on homeowners insurance — anywhere from 5% to 15% off your premium — by buying your home and auto insurance from the same company. Furthermore, finding the right company and sticking with it for the long haul can save you money. In an article reviewed by the Consumer Federation of America and the National Consumers League, among others, III wrote that you can receive 5% off your premium if you stay with certain insurers for three to five years, and 10% off if you remain with them for at least six years.

Also, taking steps to increase your home’s security or reduce its susceptibility to storm damage can lower the cost of your insurance.

Mortgage

Average monthly spending: $1,200, according to the latest American Housing Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau

You might think that your mortgage is a fixed payment that you’re locked into, but there are ways to save money on this hefty monthly expense. For starters, you can always re-amortize, aka recast. Re-amortization means that you pay a lump sum upfront — usually $5,000 minimum — to lower the principal balance of your loan, thereby lowering the monthly payments. However, your interest rate and loan term does not change. This usually comes with a service fee of around $250, according to HouseLogic.

Similarly, you can refinance your mortgage to get a better rate, but this is a longer, costlier process, and you’ll need a good credit score to get better terms. Since you’re applying for a brand-new loan, you’ll likely need to pay for an appraisal, closing costs and fees all over again. Also, you’ll likely be resetting the clock — for example, if you started with a 30-year mortgage and paid it off for 10 years, that progress would be gone, and you’d be right back at 30 years again. Unless you pay off your mortgage early, you’ll spend more time forking over interest.

Finally, if you didn’t put down 20% of the purchase price on your home, you’re likely paying private mortgage insurance (PMI). Fortunately, this is something you can get rid of. Once you’ve paid down your mortgage balance to 80% — thereby owning 20% equity in your home — you can request that your lender cancel the PMI.

Property Taxes

Average monthly spending: Varies

Property taxes are determined by your county’s assessment of your home and land, so the primary way to reduce your bill is to challenge that assessment. Start by going down to city hall and requesting your property tax card, which is a detailed description of your home and land. Note any discrepancies — such as extra bedrooms or incorrect square footage — and point them out to the assessor’s office. You can also examine the assessments of homes in your neighborhood to make sure they’re consistent. If you find that your neighbor’s property is nearly identical to yours but their home is valued at a lower price, perhaps your property was overvalued — making your taxes higher.

In any case, you can request a property tax reassessment. Walk your property with the assessor and be sure to let them see inside. If you don’t, they have to make assumptions — which might mean rounding up your home’s value.

If you end up disagreeing with the reassessment, you can challenge it by filing with the county and requesting a hearing with the State Board of Equalization. Just keep in mind that every nook and cranny of your home will be under scrutiny, meaning your plan to lower your property taxes could backfire.

Rent

Average monthly spending: $1,584 to $2,147, according to Apartment Guide Rent Report, August 2021

If you’re wondering how to save money on monthly bills, rent is likely at the forefront of your mind — the average American spends up to $25,764 a year on rent alone. Luckily, there are a few ways to reduce your costs.

Moving to an area with a lower cost of living can help you save on rent. However, if that isn’t feasible, try looking for a smaller space or splitting the cost with a roommate. You can also try negotiating a number of things with your landlord. If you’re willing to agree to an extended lease — which saves your landlord the hassle of looking for new tenants — put that offer on the table in exchange for lower rent. If you don’t need the parking spot that comes with your apartment, offer to give it up for a lower rent, too. Your landlord can likely sell the space to a tenant with two cars.

Renters Insurance

Average monthly spending: $27, according to insurance.com

Though renters insurance is fairly affordable, there are ways to lower that cost even more. First, bundle and save. Just as with homeowners insurance, if you get multiple policies through the same company, you’re likely to receive a discount. Second, you can slash your rates by reducing your risk. This could mean moving to a safer area or a newer building with better safety and security features. Just ask your insurance agent for any safety discounts they might offer.

How To Save Money on Transportation

You may not be driving as much as you used to before the quarantine, but transportation could still be eating up a significant portion of your budget depending on the type and number of vehicles you own. Figuring out how to save money on expenses like gas and auto loans is crucial if you want to free up funds.

Auto Loan Payments

Average monthly spending: $563, according to LendingTree

If you’re looking to lower your auto loan payments, the bulk of the work happens before you even buy a vehicle. You’ll want to pay as big of a down payment as possible, find a vehicle that suits your needs at the lowest possible price, try a loan with a longer term and consider leasing instead of buying.

However, if you already have a loan and are looking to save on payments, you can try refinancing. Some banks, like Capital One, will let customers check their refinancing options without a hard credit check, so there’s no real downside.

Car Insurance

Average monthly spending: $147, according to insure.com

When it comes to cutting auto insurance costs, there are a number of options:

Try to maintain a clean driving record. Customers with fewer accidents cost less for companies to insure, and they’ll pass a portion of those savings on to you.

Build a good credit score. Your insurance policy is partially based on your score in most cases.

Ask for discounts. Cheaper rates exist for veterans, people who put very little mileage on their cars, good students, those willing to take a defensive driving course and more.

Raise your deductible. Note: You should do this only if you can afford to pay the deductible in the event of an accident.

Bundle and save. As with other forms of insurance, a company is usually willing to offer a reduced price if you have more than one policy with them.

Don’t be afraid to switch. You should routinely shop around for the best rates and change insurers if you find a better deal elsewhere.

Car Maintenance

Average monthly spending: $66, according to Policygenius

One of the easiest ways to save on maintenance costs is to avoid going to the dealership, which is often more expensive and seek out a reputable local mechanic instead. You can also do several routine tasks yourself, such as tire rotations, air filter replacements, windshield wiper replacements and oil changes.

On that note, don’t change your oil more than you have to. If your car has an indicator, it will light up when the oil needs to be changed. Engineers are responsible for this feature, so trust the indicator light over the little reminder sticker that the auto service company (aka the one that wants your business) slapped on your windshield.

Gas

Average monthly spending: $130.66, according to the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2020

Gas prices are nothing to joke about — the average American spends nearly $1,600 year on fuel. If you live in a major city, traffic congestion is taking a huge toll on your gas tank and your wallet. That said, you can save on gas in several different ways. Start by selecting a car that uses regular fuel and has a good fuel economy.

If you already own a car, treat it with care to reduce your spending on gas. According to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, aggressive driving — such as repeated braking and bursts of speed — can cost you up to $1 per gallon. Furthermore, carrying extra weight, overusing the air conditioner, idling and using the wrong type of oil can all hurt your car’s fuel efficiency.

Try to be cognizant of the gas prices in your area whenever possible. Apps like GasBuddy can help you find local gas stations with the best prices.

Public Transportation

Average monthly spending: $21.91, according to the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2020

Though public transportation tends to be a more cost-effective option compared to owning a car, those bus rides still add up over time. Try looking for discounts; they usually exist for students, seniors and veterans. You can also use discounted or free forms of transportation. Also, consider buying a reloadable fare card, which can help you avoid surcharges on rides. Buying passes in bulk at a discounted rate is also an option in some areas.

How To Save Money on Utilities

Utilities aren’t over-the-top luxuries that you can necessarily cut. However, it’s possible to significantly reduce the size of each utility bill by taking certain steps. From bundling services to putting your bills on autopay, you can potentially shave hundreds off your annual utility costs.

Cellphone

Average monthly spending: $127.37, according to J.D. Power's U.S. Wireless Total Ownership Experience Study

Cellphone bills can get expensive, especially if you have a large family of active phone users, but you can reduce your phone bill dramatically with these money-saving tips:

Only purchase a phone you can truly afford, and stick with your phone as long as possible. Don’t be swayed by the newest gadgets.

Compare deals from different carriers. Shopping around helps you find the best plan for the best price.

Only pay for what you need. If you don’t require something like voicemail that reads your messages aloud, don’t pay for that service.

Try to find a plan with freebies — like a complimentary Hulu subscription, for example.

Don’t pay for phone insurance. Instead, save money in an emergency fund that can be put toward other unexpected expenses if you don’t end up using it for your phone.

Avoid costly data overages by using WiFi whenever possible and ensuring apps aren’t running in the background.

Put your bills on autopay and go paperless if possible — many companies offer a small discount for this.

Check to see if your employer offers a discount through a particular carrier.

Electricity

Average monthly spending: $115, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

The more time you spend at home, the more electricity you will likely consume. If you own your home, try following certain energy-saving tips and tricks that can have a significant effect on your electric bill. Installing a ceiling fan, adding solar panels, fixing any leaks and replacing your air filters are all great ways to lower your bill.

If you rent, you’re more limited in your choices, but it’s still possible to bring your costs down. Buy energy-efficient appliances, only run air conditioning and items that require power when necessary, turn off the lights whenever you leave a room, and use a slow cooker, toaster oven or other small devices instead of the oven whenever possible, as they consume less energy.

Gardening

Average monthly spending: $100-$200, according to HomeGuide

The easiest way to save on gardening costs is to do the work yourself — and that might not be a bad idea if it gives you something to do. If you’re paying someone to come once a month to trim the hedges, try buying a pair of hedge clippers and going the DIY route. Better yet, put your teenager to work if you have one.

You can also cut costs by being strategic about what and where you plant, as well as the amount of water you use. Map out your garden before planting, understanding where sunlight naturally falls and the location of your water source. Choose only native plants that don’t need an excessive amount of water.

Group plants together so you aren’t dragging the hose around, wasting water from spot to spot. Also, plant sparingly — the more plants you have, the more water you’ll need to keep them alive. Mulch can help keep weeds, which soak up precious water, at bay. If you want to make your own, try composting to save money. You can also swap out your green lawn in favor of buffalo grass or another variety that requires less water.

Natural Gas

Average monthly spending: $100, according to Inspire

When it comes to reducing your gas bill, the goal should be to trap warmth inside your home so that you don’t have to resort to running the heater — which will cost you. There are several ways to do this:

Check your home for air leaks. You can light a candle and hold it up to your windows and doors to see if the flame flickers. If it does, you might need to add some caulking or insulation in your home.

Consider installing a programmable thermostat. Though it can cost upward of $100, you’re likely to make your money back within the year. Programmable thermostats can help your heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system run more efficiently without sacrificing comfort.

Ensure that your water heater is working properly and not expending extra energy.

Keep your doors closed and ventilation fans off if they aren’t being used.

When all else fails, bundle up. Before turning on the heat, consider putting on some nice wool socks and a sweatshirt first.

Internet

Average monthly spending: $57, according to Reviews.org

If your area has multiple internet providers, you can use this as leverage to negotiate your bill. Switching to another provider might yield a new customer discount, too. However, you’ll have to get a little more creative if you live in an area with only one provider.

First, buy your own modem and router. If you own this equipment, you won’t have to lease them from the cable company. That said, make sure your modem and router are compatible with your provider.

Second, examine your internet habits so you know which download speed you should be paying for. Hulu recommends 3 Mbps for streaming, whereas Netflix recommends 5 Mbps for watching high-definition movies, for instance. If you’re mostly using the internet to watch movies, do you really need to pay for the 100 Mbps that some cable companies offer?

Lastly, take advantage of any new discounts or promotions that your provider is offering. Just don’t get roped into tacking on unnecessary services in the process, as that defeats the point of saving money.

Landline Phone

Average monthly spending: $19.83

If you’re trying to figure out how to save money on bills, here’s a tip: Ditch the landline. In this day and age, there’s really no need for a landline phone unless you own a business. In the first six months of 2020, 62.5% of adults lived in a wireless-only household, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. It’s time to join the majority of Americans and cut the cord.

However, if you’re insistent upon keeping your landline, you can lower your phone costs by negotiating when possible, taking advantage of promotions and switching companies if it makes sense.

Water and Sewage

Average monthly spending: $83.33, according to the Environmental Protection Agency

Saving money on your water and sewage bill primarily comes down to water conservation. The average American uses 80-100 gallons of water per day, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to cut back on your water usage and save money in the process:

Only run the dishwasher when it’s full — the same goes for your washer and laundry basket.

Turn the faucet off while you brush your teeth.

Use a broom to clean the driveway instead of the hose whenever possible.

Take shorter showers and switch to a low-flow showerhead.

Collect rainwater in barrels to water plants.

How To Save Money on Dining Out

Restaurants may have closed their dining rooms during quarantine, but many of them are still open for delivery and take-out business. Plus, some of them are reopening now with social distancing guidelines in place. Ordering from your favorite restaurants is one way to help them and support their staffs — if you have room in your budget.

Coffee

Average monthly spending: $59.80 (assuming $2.99 per coffee, per 20 work days)

If you want to cut your coffee bill but aren’t ready to give up your caffeine completely, try reducing the number of times you hit the coffee shop each week. You can treat yourself on certain days of the week, like Monday and Friday — that way you start and finish your workweek in a cheery mood.

There are also specific ways to cut costs at Starbucks, such as getting a French press for your table to share and cashing in on that free coffee refill. Better yet, you can buy Starbucks beans from the store and brew your coffee at home, which can provide major savings.

Restaurants (Delivery and Takeout)

Average monthly spending: $197.91, according to the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2020

If you’re wondering how to save money on restaurants, the answer is easy: Cut it out as much as possible. If you can’t eliminate restaurant spending, try these money-saving tips to help reduce the impact on your wallet:

Limit eating out to special occasions like your birthday or anniversary.

If you’re in charge of picking the location, scout ahead. Both Yelp and Google use dollar signs to denote how expensive a restaurant is — the more dollar signs, the higher your bill will be. You can also choose restaurants with free appetizers and “kids eat free” days.

Eat a couple of sides or an appetizer as your meal.

Follow the restaurants you frequent on social media to take advantage of deals. For example, some restaurants offer deals for “checking in” on Yelp.

Ask for restaurant gift cards for Christmas and birthdays.

How To Save Money on Entertainment

Americans are fond of their screen time, including cell phones, television, gaming and more, which might be hurting your budget. Learning smart ways to handle the costs of subscriptions and other entertainment purchases could allow you to enjoy your free time while putting cash back into your wallet.

Cable TV

Average monthly spending: $217.42, according to DecisionData.org

There’s an increasingly strong case for cutting the cord completely. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu offer more film and television options than you could ever hope to see in your lifetime, and at a fraction of the cost. However, if you’re not ready to part ways with your cable box, there are a few things you can do to lower the monthly cost.

Negotiating with your provider is key, whether you’re a new or existing customer. If your contract is up and your price is set to increase, call your provider and tell them you’re ready to get rid of cable completely because the price is too high. You might be surprised at how quickly they’re willing to drop your price. Just remember to be courteous when you call if you want this kind of outcome.

Take advantage of any available promotions and discounts, which include bundling your internet, landline and cable. Also, be sure to evaluate your cable usage honestly by asking yourself if you really need 200 channels. You likely stick to the same handful regularly, so why pay for the others?

Gaming

Average monthly spending: Up to $14.99 a month per subscription, according to TechRadar

Whether you buy games piecemeal or use a subscription service, gaming can get costly. A new title for PlayStation 5 costs $49.99 to $69.99. Similarly, a PlayStation Plus yearlong membership costs $59.99. If you want to keep playing for years on end, you’ll have to get strategic to cut costs:

Wait for games to decrease in value before purchasing, or hold off for sales.

Try playing indie games, which tend to be cheaper — and no less fun — than big-name games like Call of Duty.

Ask for games for birthdays and Christmas, or gift cards to places like Steam, Best Buy, Target and GameStop, where you can take your pick.

Avoid getting sucked into pay-to-play models and buying downloadable content that you don’t need.

Choose open-world games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Horizon Zero Dawn, as they offer more possibilities. If the game has only one outcome, you’ll be less motivated to play again once you beat it.

Buy used games or borrow from friends whenever possible.

Be honest about what kind of gamer you are to determine if a subscription model or buying piecemeal makes more sense.

Magazine and Newspaper Subscriptions

Average monthly spending: Varies

If you’re paying for multiple magazine and newspaper subscriptions, it’s time to examine your reading habits and try scaling back to just one or two. You might find that you tend to go weeks without flipping through certain magazines because you’re so busy with work or school. But if you still can’t imagine life without your Esquire, Vogue, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone, consider an app like Readly, which give you access to popular magazines for just $9.99 a month.

Music

Average monthly spending: $10 and up

If you’re paying for a music subscription service such as Spotify Premium or Pandora Premium, consider downgrading to a free account to cut costs. These basic accounts don’t come with as many bells and whistles — and you’ll have to listen to ads — but in the end, you still get access to music. You can also listen to the radio for free and switch channels when ads interrupt your listening.

Additionally, remain on the hunt for discounts and sign-up offers. For instance, if you’re a student, you can get Spotify Premium for $4.99, and Spotify will even throw in complimentary subscriptions to Hulu and Showtime.

Video Streaming Services

Average monthly spending: $14.16, according to a New York Times analysis

If you’re subscribed to multiple streaming services, the first thing you can do is choose just one. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Netflix don’t cost too much on their own, but when you add them together, you’re paying quite a bit annually — plus, there are overlaps in content. Monitor your viewing habits to see if you tend to gravitate toward one streaming platform.

You can also try wrangling a discount from your favorite company. For example, Aaron of review website Three Thrifty Guys saved $4 by simply asking Netflix for a loyalty discount for being a longtime customer.

How To Save Money on Beauty, Fitness and Health

Taking care of your body and seeking to look presentable are always good ideas — in fact, some jobs require you to do this. But it’s easy to go overboard, especially if you’ve turned to online shopping while you’re at home. If you’re looking for ways to save, separate your wants and needs.

Gym Memberships

Average monthly spending: $50.03, according to Strong Home Gym

Exercise is important for both your physical and mental health, but that doesn’t mean you need a pricey gym membership to do it. Working out at home has never been easier with free fitness apps, YouTube tutorials or cost-effective fitness games for your video game console. You can also turn the outdoors into your personal gym by running around your neighborhood or heading to the local park for some free yoga.

Smoking

Average monthly spending: $188 for a pack-a-day habit, according to smokefree.gov

The best way to save money on cigarettes is to quit smoking, plain and simple. Sure, you could try to scale back, but even one cigarette a day hurts you. According to a study on cigarette consumption published in The BMJ, men who smoke just one cigarette a day have a 48% higher risk of heart disease and a 25% higher risk of stroke. For women, those numbers are worse at 57% and 31%, respectively. Use gum, patches, hypnosis or whatever else within reason that will help you ditch one of the worst vices for your health and wallet.

How To Save Money on Credit Cards

Though credit cards are inarguably useful, they’re also a pain point for many American households. And this is understandable — credit cards typically come attached with high interest rates, and the average balance per credit card user was $6,569 in the first quarter of 2021.

Luckily, there are a number of ways to ensure your credit cards aren’t carrying a balance, such as eliminating those annoying little fees that add up over time.

Balance Transfer Fees

Average monthly spending: Varies

If you’re trying to pay down debt, the idea of opening a balance transfer credit card can be enticing. However, when you factor in the transfer fee — which is typically 3% to 5% of the amount transferred — you might find yourself rethinking that strategy. To determine if paying a balance transfer fee is worth it, look at the amount of time that the 0% APR is offered. For example, if the introductory period is 16 months, divide your debt by 16 to see what your monthly payment would need to be in order to have the balance paid off in time. And, don’t forget to factor in the cost of the fee itself.

There are also a few options for credit cards that don’t charge balance transfer fees at all, such as the DCU Visa Platinum Rewards card.

Cash Advance Fees

Average monthly spending: Varies

A cash advance fee is charged when you take out cash against the line of credit on your credit card. You should only do this in an emergency, as you’ll pay not only the cash advance fee — usually 3% of the cash borrowed — but also interest on the amount that you took out. Withdraw from your checking account to avoid these fees, and be sure to build up an emergency fund for situations where you need cash fast and your checking account doesn’t have enough.

Credit Card Annual Fees

Average monthly spending: $12.25

Annual fees on credit cards can get pricey and aren’t worth the cost in some cases. For instance, the Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard charges a $450 annual fee. If you don’t take advantage of your credit card perks and can’t spend $40,000 within a year to earn 10,000 miles, you won’t get your full money’s worth. Ultimately, you have to weigh the benefits of the credit cards that you’re considering before determining if the annual fee makes sense.

The best way to avoid the cost completely, however, is to find a credit card with no annual fee, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited or Citi Double Cash Card.

Late Payment Fees

Average monthly spending: $36 per late payment

Late payment fees are one of the main reasons that you should put credit card bills on autopay. If you were to make a late payment every month, you’d spend hundreds of dollars per year — not to mention ruin your credit score and risk getting your card canceled.

By ensuring you are set to automatically make the minimum payment each month — and that you have money in your checking account to cover the cost — you’ll avoid late payment fees altogether. If you do incur one by accident, try calling your credit card company, explaining the situation and asking if they can reverse the fee. Whether they say yes or no will depend on who you talk to and how kindly you do it, so don’t think that you can call once a week to get a fee reversed.

How To Save Money on Investing Expenses

Investing is a great way to grow your net worth and feel confident about your retirement nest egg and future finances. That said, investing can also be a minefield of jargon, mixed messages, risks and, unfortunately, fees. It might take some time to learn the lingo, but fees are something you can tackle right now to save money on investing.

Annual Account Fee/Custodian Fee

Average monthly spending: $12.50

The average annual brokerage fee for a full-service broker is $150 a year. Fortunately, it’s possible to find ways to lower your annual fees or eliminate them completely. There are discount brokers out there, as well as brokers who simply don’t charge annual fees, such as Fidelity. Ultimately, you’ll need to do your research, weighing the pros and cons of each brokerage — including whether or not the fee is worth it — and choose the brokerage that makes the most sense for your financial needs.

Investment Management/Advisory Fees

Average monthly spending: Varies

Hiring someone to manage your money can help in avoiding a lot of pitfalls, but it comes at a cost. Fees for financial advisors vary widely, with some places charging as high as 2.5%, according to Cardiff Park Advisors, and others coming at a comparatively low cost. Fidelity, for instance, charges as low as 0.35% annual for its robo-advisor option.

One simple way to save money on fees is to ditch your investment advisor. Someone with a large, complex portfolio containing a variety of assets and tax implications will likely find their advisor invaluable. However, an individual investor who is relying on a couple of retirement accounts might find that a simple mix of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds could generate the same returns as an expensive advisor — without the advisory fees.

It’s also important to find an advisor who not only meets your needs but also offers a fee structure that fits your investing style. An advisor who takes a straight percentage of your portfolio as a commission might make sense if you’re more hands off with your money and want someone who will take a big-picture approach in managing your investments. But if you’re an active investor with a clear sense of where you want to invest, you might be better served by an advisor with an a la carte approach who will accept a flat fee or hourly rate for specific advice or services.

Transaction Fees

Average monthly spending: Varies

If you’re investing in a mutual fund, you’ll need to pay the professionals who are putting all of their know-how into managing your investments. You’ll pay in one of three ways: the expense ratio, a load or a combination of the two. Fortunately, there are some very easy ways to decrease the amount of your money going toward fees.

Pay close attention to the expense ratios and shop around for ones that charge the least. The differences are small — usually a fraction of a percent — but they can have a huge impact over time. In particular, look at passive ETFs and index funds. These vehicles are just trying to match market returns, and they charge much lower expense ratios than traditional mutual funds and don’t require as much management as a result. Also, think carefully before investing in a load fund about whether or not the additional expense is justified. Those funds can certainly make their additional fees worthwhile over time, but there are no guarantees.

If you’re not having someone actively manage your account, you’re likely going to be charged fees by the brokerage firm for your transactions. These fees are largely unavoidable unless you find a commission-free trade option such as Robinhood, cash in a temporary promo deal from a brokerage firm or get a deal for being a high-volume trader. E-Trade, Firstrade and some other brokerage firms offer commission-free ETFs, too, but at certain brokerages, this applies only to their own ETFs — they’ll charge you otherwise. So, this option might not make sense for you if you’re not planning to stay within the same brokerage firm for all of your investments.

Given the vast array of options out there, it’s safe to say that you should weigh your choices carefully and choose the one that meets your personal investment objectives. It might mean paying fees, but there are certainly ways to reduce or eliminate those fees if you do your research.

