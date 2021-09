The Wrap

According to some fans, “Back to the Future” films predicted the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2000, as well as the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Jr. These are just two of the craziest theories about the 1980s sci-fi trilogy that are floating around the internet. Many also suggest that George McFly actually knew that Calvin Klein was his future son, and that it is Doc and Marty’s fault that we don’t have hoverboards today. There are more, but some of them are even too crazy to understan