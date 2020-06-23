55ip & Robertson Stephens Wealth Management Partner to Provide Tax-Smart Investment Solutions

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 55ip, the investment strategy engine that empowers advisors to deliver tax-smart investment models and Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens"), announce a partnership to provide Robertson Stephens' advisors access to deliver tax-managed models through 55ip's technology.

"Robertson Stephens is the perfect partner where 55ip can provide value to the firm's advisors and end-clients," said Sachin Shah, COO of 55ip. "Our smart-tax capabilities allow advisors to easily transition clients from their current portfolios to Robertson Stephens' models while mitigating tax implications."

55ip's sophisticated tax technology includes tax-smart transition, ongoing management, and withdrawals. Alongside the tax services, advisors can also leverage 55ip's intelligent automation and deep integrations with custodians to implement the models in client accounts.

"As we continue to build our solution-based technology offerings, we believe smart tax management is a critical component to our advisors' success," said Vikram Chugh, COO of Robertson Stephens. "Not only will 55ip's tax-smart capabilities be crucial for our advisor onboarding process as we grow, it is integral to help our advisors leverage intelligent technology to be more efficient and create better client outcomes."

Robertson Stephens has grown to over $1.3 billion in AUM, since its founding in 2018, and is predicated on providing a high level of customer service to its clients. Sophisticated technology solutions are integral to this mission, and platforms like 55ip will continue to streamline efficiency, allowing Robertson Stephens wealth managers to spend quality time with their clients and deliver better portfolio solutions.

About 55ip

55ip offers an investment model adoption platform designed to help improve outcomes for advisors and their clients. By partnering with 55ip, advisors are empowered with a simple user experience and investment strategy engine for model delivery including design, selection, tax-smart transition and automated trading. More information is available at https://www.55-ip.com.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); and Austin (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

55ip is the marketing name used for software licensed by 55 Institutional Partners, LLC, an investment technology developer, and for investment advisory services provided by 55I, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All advisory services are provided by 55I, LLC. 55ip does not guarantee future results.