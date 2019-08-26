With $56 Billion Loan in Danger, IMF Officials Fly to Argentina

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s record loan to Argentina last year was supposed to turn the page on a troubled history. It’s looking more like a case of déjà vu.

Less than two decades ago, Argentina crashed out of an IMF program, defaulted on debt and plunged into depression. As Fund officials arrived in Buenos Aires over the weekend to assess the country’s current $56 billion bailout –- and decide whether to keep doling out cash -- some of the same warning signals are flashing.

President Mauricio Macri just got trounced by the populist opposition in a nationwide primary vote, after his IMF-backed program –- based around budget austerity and the world’s highest interest rates -- failed to pull the economy out of recession.

His defeat cued a market rout that was spectacular even by Argentina’s standards of volatility. The peso slumped 20% in a week, and yields on government bonds surged -– pushing the implied risk of default above 80%.

Cough Up?

The IMF delegates, who arrived in Argentina on Saturday and immediately began meetings with policy makers, face a tricky choice with unwelcome echoes from two decades ago: risk making the turmoil even worse by withholding a $5.3 billion installment due next month -– or cough it up, even though the program’s future looks highly uncertain.

They’ll also have to figure out the economic plans of opposition chief Alberto Fernandez –- who’s likely to head a less market-friendly government. The IMF team will meet Fernandez’s economic aides later on Monday. While elections are still two months away, Macri’s 15-point primary defeat has led analysts to write him off as a lame duck.

“The IMF has put a lot in -- not just money, but prestige,” said Hector Torres, a former executive director at the Fund who represented South American countries.

“The fact that the arrangement is not performing well right now is an embarrassment,” he said. And the September installment is “going to be a difficult call.”

Read More: Populism Tests Pro-Business Reforms in Argentina’s Election

Until this month, Argentina was roughly on track to meet an IMF target of balancing the budget this year (excluding interest payments). The Fund may cite that performance in the first half of the year as grounds for handing over next month’s payout, according to Priscila Robledo, Latin America economist at Continuum Economics in New York.

“That’s what I think will be the justification: ‘Nothing happened at the end of June, we’re all fine’,” she said.

‘Won’t Be Met’

Since the ballot reverse, Macri’s government has begun to loosen policy. It froze fuel prices and boosted subsidies, in an effort to shield the poorest Argentines as the peso’s latest slide threatens to push inflation even higher.

Fitch Ratings now predicts a primary deficit of 1%, though the government still says it will meet IMF budget targets.

“The Fund might say its evaluation going forward is that they won’t be met,” said Daniel Marx, who negotiated with the IMF two decades ago as Argentina’s finance secretary, and now heads research company Quantum Finanzas in Buenos Aires. In that case, “the disbursement could be at risk.”

The central bank could also breach IMF targets, as it burns through cash to defend the peso, Marx said. “Now that they’re starting to intervene in spot markets, that might affect net reserves.”

The bank managed to steady currency and bond markets last week. But debt due after 2028 trades below 50 cents on the dollar –- a potential red flag for the Fund.

‘No Possibility’

The IMF has special criteria, which it tweaked after the Greek crisis, for jumbo loans like the one Macri got –- and compliance is reassessed at each review. Two of them are key for Argentina right now: the Fund has to be satisfied that a borrower’s debt is sustainable and that it has decent prospects of access to private capital.

Judging by the markets, Argentina may struggle to meet those benchmarks. That opens a range of possibilities, including what the IMF calls “reprofiling” –- an extension of debt maturities, with few other changes –- or the kind of restructuring brokered by the Fund for Ukraine in 2015, which involved haircuts too. IMF officials declined to comment for this story.

Fernandez, who trumpets his experience working with the IMF as cabinet chief in the years after the 2001 crisis, insists that there’ll be no replay. “There’s no possibility that Argentina will fall into default if I’m president,” he said on Wednesday.