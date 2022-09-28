56 bullets and a gun fired near a deputy sheriff: Two Erie teens plead guilty in shootings

In another example of the consequences of the recent surge of shootings in Erie, two teens are facing the prospect of going to state prison before they turn 18 years old.

The two, both 17, have pleaded guilty in separate shootings in the city this year. No one was injured in the incidents, though the shootings added to the violence on Erie's streets, much of it fueled by what police describe as gang-related disputes among juveniles.

In one of the two cases, defendant Deangelo Troop Jr. sprayed the neighborhood of East 22nd and Reed streets with 56 bullets at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. Investigators said Troop fired toward two juveniles, with some of the shots hitting Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 2220 Reed St.

Troop was 16 at the time. He turned 17 in August.

In the other case, defendant Daevaughn R. Henderson fired at a car in the 500 block of West 17th Street at about 8:15 p.m. on May 17. An off-duty deputy sheriff witnessed the incident, police said.

The shooting happened four days after Henderson's 17th birthday.

Both Troop and Henderson pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court to the first-degree felony of aggravated assault and other counts as part of plea deals. They are each facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison for aggravated assault.

The District Attorney's Office dropped two counts of attempted homicide as well as other charges in Troop's case. Henderson was never charged with attempted homicide, but had a number of charges dropped.

The two will remain at the Erie County Prison and stay out of state prison only if their maximum sentences are less than two years. They have been at the Erie County Prison, unable to make bond, since shortly after their arrests. Erie police charged the two as adults due to the violent nature of the offenses.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender accepted the guilty pleas of Henderson and Troop. Brabender scheduled the sentencing for both defendants for Dec. 5 before Judge John J. Mead.

Troop is also facing a homicide charged in a separate case. A conviction for murder in that case could send Troop to state prison for much longer than 20 years.

Troop is accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Kasir Gambill as he was walking near East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue at about 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Troop and his co-defendant in that case, James I. Garcia, were both 15 at the time. Ere police charged them in June.

The intended target of the shooting was a 17-year-old boy who was with Gambill, police said. The 17-year-old was connected to an Erie gang called the Stacked Bread Boys, while Troop and Garcia were members of a rival gang called the Five, or the 5ive, according to testimony at Troop's preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.

Troop's lawyer in the homicide and aggravated assault cases is Eric Hackwelder. He also represents Henderson. Hackwelder declined to comment after Tuesday's plea hearings. He and the defendants will get a chance to address the judge at sentencing.

Henderson and Troop said little at the plea hearings, as is typically the case at those proceedings. At the end of Troop's hearing, Judge Brabender asked him his age.

"Seventeen," Troop said.

""All right," Brabender said.

Guilty plea in Edinboro stabbing

Also on Tuesday, a Washington Township resident pleaded guilty to stabbing an Edinboro University of Pennsylvania student in the head during a confrontation in downtown Edinboro in September 2021.

The defendant, Tyler B. Nelson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as a first-degree felony. The District Attorney's Office dropped a count of attempted homicide and other charges as part of a plea deal.

Edinboro police accused Nelson of using a folding knife to stab the 20-year-old victim in the left temple during a confrontation on Sept. 18, 2021, in the 100 block of Waterford Street in Edinboro. The stabbing was reported at 11:35 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a brief argument occurred between Nelson and the victim before the victim was punched in the back of the head and stabbed, police said.

Charges filed:Edinboro man ID'd as suspect in Saturday stabbing in borough

Preliminary hearing:Washington Township man waives attempted homicide, other charges in Edinboro stabbing

Judge Brabender accepted the plea and set sentencing for Dec. 17.

The prosecutor who handled the plea, Assistant District Attorney Gregory Reichart, said in court that the prosecution will seek a sentence in the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines: three years to 4½ years in state prison. Eric Hackwelder, Nelson's lawyer, after the hearing said he will seek a sentence in the mitigated range. He declined further comment.

Nelson is free on an unsecured bond of $75,000.

