56 combat clashes over past day, Russia tries to attack on 4 fronts – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Russians tried to attack on four fronts over the past 24 hours. It was also specified that the Russians used 135 weapons to conduct an airstrike earlier today.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "According to the updated information, the enemy used 135 weapons to conduct an airstrike during the day: missiles of various types and attack UAVs. Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 107 air targets: 35 out of 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, and 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

There were 56 combat engagements during the day. The enemy also carried out 66 air strikes, including with Shahed-136/131 drones, and fired 2 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas."

"Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 12 areas where enemy military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems, an artillery system and a fuel depot belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled five attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians failed to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and another 14 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk, Marinka and Lyman fronts.

The Russians do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from the bridgehead on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians carried out eight unsuccessful assault operations, but Ukrainian units continued to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!