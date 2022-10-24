With 56% institutional ownership, Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Greencore Group, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Greencore Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greencore Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Greencore Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greencore Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greencore Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Polaris Capital Management, LLC with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Greencore Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Greencore Group plc. It appears that the board holds about UK£2.6m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£343m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Greencore Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Greencore Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is This Buffett-Backed Blue Chip Stock a Buy?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. In the second quarter, the company upped its position in the pharmaceutical and medical-supplies distributor McKesson (NYSE: MCK). Berkshire Hathaway added 276,369 shares to its position in the company, to bring its total position to nearly 3.2 million shares.

  • Remembering Hurricane Sandy 10 years later

    Ten years ago, Sandy – a low-pressure system in the Caribbean – grew into a tropical storm. It would go on to become the largest Atlantic hurricane on record and cause catastrophic damage for communities. CBS News correspondent Tanya Rivero reports.

  • Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    Down 80% year to date, Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) decline has far outpaced that of the Nasdaq Composite index, which has "only" fallen 33% in the same period. Founded in 2004 and going public in 2015, Shopify is an e-commerce platform designed to help small businesses create customized online stores where they can sell items both online and in-person. It differentiates itself from large third-party online marketplaces such as Amazon by focusing on merchants instead of the end consumer.

  • Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns

    Hyundai Motor Co raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%. South Korea's Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 electric cars, had reported a strong EV performance in the United States until July, doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. Sales of the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States slumped around 14% in September from the previous month, hit by a new U.S. law that ended federal tax credits for buying vehicles made by some foreign automakers, including Hyundai.

  • Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict

    Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia staged demonstrations Saturday against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years since war broke out in the country's northern region of Tigray. The Addis Ababa rally was organized by city authorities.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer

    This completely under-the-radar indicator has historically represented a green light for investors to pounce.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Down 40%, This Monster Dividend Stock Offers Passive Income and Big-Time Upside Potential

    Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak. Its various funds have significantly outperformed public stock and bond markets. Add that big-time yield to Blackstone's growth prospects and discounted stock price, and it has significant total return potential.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Dividend Stocks That Do More Than Just Boost Their Payout

    The "Dividend Knights" screen looks at market-beating companies that have paid a dividend for 10 consecutive years and have grown the dividend by more than 10% annually.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.

  • "I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful

    "Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."View Entire Post ›

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Stanley Druckenmiller's No. 1 piece of advice for novice investors

    When markets are as volatile as they have been, it’s easy to get caught up in all the things that are going right or wrong at the moment. "Do not invest in the present,” Stanley Druckenmiller, the legendary hedge fund manager currently running Duquesne Family Office, says.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • U.S. stock futures give up early gains after Wall Street’s best week since June

    The upcoming week is the busiest of the third-quarter earnings season, with 165 S&P 500 companies, including 12 Dow components reporting.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    These companies shouldn't have any trouble continuing to pay their dividends during an economic downturn.