56-year-old Arlington woman shot to death in east Fort Worth home, authorities say

A 56-year-old Arlington died at a local hospital early Thursday after being shot at a home in east Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

No one has been arrested in the case.

The woman has been identified as Janice Y. White of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Thursday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

She was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m. Thursday, according to the website.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of Sunflower Circle North in Fort Worth.

A 911 caller reported someone has been shot in the house, female in the living room, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, Fort Worth officers found a woman inside of the home with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

The woman was taken to a John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where she later died, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating.