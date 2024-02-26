56-year-old Dayton man dead after wrong-way crash on State Route 4

A Dayton man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on a busy state route in Riverside Sunday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dallas Root.

At 7:30 p.m., OSHP, Riverside police, and medics responded to reports of a crash on State Route 4 northbound at Harshman Road.

While it was initially reported that this was a two-vehicle crash, OSHP has determined more vehicles were involved.

Keith McClintock, 56, of Dayton, was pronounced dead on scene, Root said.

McClintock was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster southbound in the northbound lanes of SR-4.

A 2006 Cadillac Escalade and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado were both traveling north on SR-4 at the time of the crash, Root said.

The Cadillac saw the Hyundai in its lane of travel and tried to swerve out of the way.

After sideswiping the Cadillac, the Hyundai continued driving the wrong way, Root said.

The Hyundai then hit the Chevrolet head-on. A 64-year-old man from Trotwood was driving the Chevrolet.

The Trotwood man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to be okay, Root said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post is investigating this crash.

If you saw the Hyundai driving the wrong way on SR-4 or have any other information about the crash, you are asked to contact the Dayton Post at (937) 832-4794.

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

