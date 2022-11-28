56-year-old found with hatchet stuck in her head dies, Florida cops say. Man charged

A 56-year-old woman found with a hatchet stuck in her head died days later, Florida officials said.

Now, a man who lived with Lisa Ann Rogers is facing a murder charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We don’t understand it,” Donna Voye, the woman’s sister, told WFLA. “We can’t understand it because she wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Deputies were called at about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22 in reference to a report of an attempted murder. While at the scene on 24th Street North in St. Petersburg, first responders found Rogers “with a hatchet protruding from her head,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Rogers was rushed to a hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening. She was pronounced dead a few days later on Nov. 26, officials wrote.

Officials identified the suspect as Michael Dougherty, a 40-year-old living in the St. Petersburg area. They didn’t list attorney information for him in a news release.

Deputies said the suspected killer lived with Rogers but didn’t share further details.

The woman and her husband had let Dougherty stay with them after he was out of a job, Voye told WFLA. She remembered her sister as a caring person and said her death “doesn’t make any sense,” the TV station reported.

Dougherty’s car was found about 150 miles away near Gainesville, and he was later arrested and taken to the Alachua County jail. Though he initially was charged with attempted second-degree murder, the charge was expected to be changed to second-degree murder after Rogers’ death, officials said.

St. Petersburg is in the Tampa Bay area.

