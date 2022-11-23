56-year-old man Lancaster man reported missing found safe, police say

A missing 65-year-old man from Lancaster has been found according to police.

Police said Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was seen around 1:30 p.m. on Clinton Avenue.

Around 1:45 p.m. he was seen near Lancaster High School but ran off when he was approached, according to police.

Phillips is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has light brown hair.

Police said Phillips suffers from a medical condition and needs to be located as soon as possible.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. police announced that Phillips was found safe.

