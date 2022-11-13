56-year-old man with medical condition reported missing in Lancaster, police say

The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Avenue.

Phillips was on foot and walks quickly, according to police.

Police said Phillips is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Phillips has a medical condition and needs to be located as quickly as possible, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or call 911.

