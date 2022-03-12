56-year-old Victorville man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting homeless man

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 56-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting a homeless man in February near the Mojave River in Victorville.

Theodore Marion Valentine, of Victorville, remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday with no bail set.

He is scheduled to appear on Monday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on the morning of Feb. 11, deputies responded to a medical aid call at the Mojave Riverbed near Stoddard Wells Road and Dante Street.

The area is located west of Interstate 15 and north of the CEMEX plant.

Upon arrival, deputies located a dead man, later identified as Juan Pablo Bernal Gomez, 29, of Victorville, with gunshot wounds. No suspect was found at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff's Homicide Detail Detectives assumed the investigation, which revealed that Gomez had moved into an abandoned trailer on the property approximately two months earlier.

Detectives also learned that in the days before the shooting, Valentine, whom authorities indicated was also homeless, had a disagreement with Gomez, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Thursday, the Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division located Valentine at the Mojave riverbed.

Valentine was arrested near East Third Street, about a mile from the shooting site. He was interviewed and booked at the West Valley facility, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting homeless man