With 56% ownership, Avarga Limited (SGX:U09) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Every investor in Avarga Limited (SGX:U09) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Avarga regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Avarga.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avarga?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Avarga is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Avarga is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Avarga's case, its Top Key Executive, Kooi Tong, is the largest shareholder, holding 33% of shares outstanding. Lim Hock is the second largest shareholder owning 20% of common stock, and Poh Koon Khoo holds about 0.6% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Avarga

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Avarga Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a S$104m stake in this S$186m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Avarga. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Avarga better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Avarga .

