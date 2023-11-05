569 concealed carry permits processed at final 2023 satellite event

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held the final satellite license to carry concealed permit event of the year on Saturday.

This time, the event was in Springdale Township at the Allegheny Valley VFD.

The sheriff’s office said it processed 569 permits throughout the day.

The sheriff’s office holds these walk-in events to help people who can’t easily get to the courthouse during regular business hours renew their permits. To renew a permit at a satellite event, all that’s needed is $20 and a valid ID.

While there are no other events in 2023, the sheriff’s office says the 2024 schedule will be posted sometime in February.

