57.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 35.2 million administered: U.S. CDC

The Telegraph

The Government has admitted for the first time that it had no idea that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy and therefore did not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The admission came after it emerged in a US court that Anne Sacoolas, 43, worked for a US intelligence agency at the time of the fatal road crash when her car hit the teenager outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. It meant she should not have been able to claim diplomatic immunity and instead should have been prosecuted in the UK after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Under a UK-US agreement that dates back to the 1990s, any official working for US state agencies should have their diplomatic immunity pre-waived so that they could be prosecuted for any criminal behaviour in the UK. However, because she was not classed as a state employee but declared to the UK Government as only the wife of Jonathan, also an alleged spy working at RAF Croughton, she had diplomatic immunity before fleeing the UK with her husband. Asked about the new evidence, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said "we don't comment on intelligence matters" but added: "She was notified to the UK Government by the US as a spouse with no official role." He said: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice." The disclosure led to demands that the Government reinvestigate her claim of diplomatic immunity and take action to ensure she is brought to trial. Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash in August 2019. Mrs Sacoolas was able to return to her home country after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The US rejected a UK extradition request after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Harry’s family and their lawyers have been campaigning for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to stand trial and have lodged a civil claim for damages in the US.