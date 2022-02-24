57 dead, 169 wounded from Russian attack, Ukrainian health minister says

People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv





Less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, the former Soviet Union nation's health minister is reporting 57 dead and more than a hundred injured.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that 57 Ukrainians have died and 169 have been injured so far since Russia attacked Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

The injuries included noncombat and combat injuries, Lyashko said, according to NBC News, which noted that it was not clear how many of those casualties came from civilians compared to military service members.

Health care facilities were being repurposed so that those who needed medical attention could receive it, the Ukrainian health minister said, according to the AP.

The development comes shortly after Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine in an address early Thursday morning Moscow time. Prior to Putin's remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional plea for peace, saying "The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it."

"Neighbors always enrich each other culturally," the Ukrainian president said. "However, that doesn't make them a single whole. It doesn't dissolve us into you. We are different, but that is not a reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly."

The Russian attack against Ukraine was condemned by President Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and Biden announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday.

"There is a complete rupture right now in U.S.-Russia relations if they continue on this path they're on," Biden said.