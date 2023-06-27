57-year-old child molester gets 44-year prison sentence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Dewayne Staggs II received a 44-year sentence Monday for molesting a boy younger than 10.

Staggs molested the boy in January 2021, and he was arrested in March 2021 at the conclusion of a Lafayette police investigation that resulted in a search warrant served at Staggs house in the 800 block of Somerset Drive on March 18, 2021.

Staggs molested the boy while he was supposed to be babysitting the child.

The boy and his family stayed at Staggs' house for about a week, and he told an adult of the molestation after they were no longer staying at Staggs' home.

Staggs was convicted last month after a bench trial in Tippecanoe Superior 1.

