57-year-old Dayton man killed in Riverside crash

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dallas Root.

Riverside police and medics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Route 4 and Harshman Road at 3:21 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers eventually responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

57-year-old Leonard La Poma, of Dayton, was pronounced dead on scene, Root said.

La Poma was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima at the time of the crash. He was turning onto Harshman Road from the northbound off-ramp of SR 4 when his vehicle collided with a 2023 Hyundai.

A 38-year-old Dayton woman was driving the Hyundai and had two juvenile passengers inside, Root said.

“Two cars that collided, it looked like a t-bone, looks like somebody ran a red light,” Riverside Police Sergeant David Schmidt told News Center 7 on scene.

Both the Dayton woman and two juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Root said.

The Dayton woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and the two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

OSHP’s investigation into this matter is currently ongoing, and any decisions on potential charges will be made upon the investigation’s conclusion, Root said.

