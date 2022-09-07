57-year-old Lebanon man's alleged meth lab caused Sunday explosion, city police report

A 57-year-old Lebanon man is alleged to have a methamphetamine lab that caused an explosion and fire Sunday evening, according to Lebanon City Police.

Police were requested to assist the Lebanon City Fire Department at 207 E. Cumberland Street around 11:32 p.m. due to a fire caused by an explosion of chemicals. The victim had fled from the apartment and was not on scene when the fire department arrived.

Police located Brian Gingrich hiding under a boat at the rear of the building. Officials said it was immediately apparent Gingrich was injured as a result of the chemical explosion.

"Police suspected a small methamphetamine lab had exploded with isolated damage to the single apartment within the building," Police Chief Todd Breiner said in a statement Wednesday. "Police requested the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team respond to the scene to mitigate any chemicals and render the area safe for occupancy."

Officials allege Gingrich was making methamphetamine, accusing him of possessing the components and precursors to manufacture the drug within the apartment. Charges are pending Gingrich’s recovery and completion of the investigation.

City police and the Lebanon County Drug Task Force are conducting the investigation.

Gingrich was transported to a local medical facility then transferred to another facility specializing in burn injuries. Officials said as of Wednesday afternoon Gingrich was still recovering from his wounds.

A fireman received a minor chemical burn on his arm and was not hospitalized, officials said.

No other occupants of the building were injured during this event. The American Red Cross assisted displaced residents until the building was reoccupied.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon man’s alleged meth lab caused Sunday fire, city police report