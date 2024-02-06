57-year-old man who drove off Virginia Beach pier confirmed to be missing person

Police confirmed Tuesday the man found in the SUV that went off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier was the same person reported missing by family members, according to a release.

The driver was a white 57-year-old man from Virginia Beach, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

Police indicated the man likely died by suicide.

“While we cannot presume to fully know what motivated this individual’s actions, they do appear to have been deliberate,” the release stated. The release also included mental health resources for suicide prevention, including 988lifeline.org and the NAMI Coastal Virginia Crisis Resource List.

The vehicle drove off the 14th Street Pier at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Jan. 27. After nearly a week of delays due to weather and water conditions, Portsmouth Portsmouth-based Crofton Industries recovered the vehicle and its occupant last Friday.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts about suicide, please contact the national suicide and crisis lifeline by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

