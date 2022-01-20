A 57-year-old man shot and killed in Southmont on Wednesday night

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved an on-duty Davidson County Sheriff's deputy hitting a pedestrian Monday morning,

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Southmont on Wednesday.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pinehaven Drive, off of Old Mountain Road, in Southmont in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated by Davidson County EMS but died on the scene.

Law enforcement state they have a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting and possible charges are pending.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The incident is still under investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and more details will be released as warranted.

