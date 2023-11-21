57-year-old Milton woman killed after being struck by a bullet fired into her home Monday

A 57-year-old woman was found shot and killed in her Milton home Monday night.

Delaware State Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive around 11:20 p.m. They found the woman dead with a single gunshot wound to her upper body, police said in a news release. She will be named after her family is notified.

A preliminary investigation found the exterior of the victim's home was struck by bullets, police said, one of which traveled into the residence and struck her.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Sgt. S. Yeich at 302-741-2703 or by sending a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Milton woman, 57, dies after shots fired at her home Monday night