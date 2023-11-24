57-year-old victim identified after being struck by a bullet and killed in her Milton home

Police have identified 57-year-old Sonya Sheppard as the victim of a shooting in Milton on Monday, where a preliminary investigation showed that a bullet traveled into her home and killed her, according to Delaware State Police.

Sheppard, from Milton, was found dead in her residence on Nov. 20 after police responded to a report of a shooting on the 28000 block of West Springside Drive at 11:18 p.m., according to police.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed the victim's residence was struck by rounds of gunfire by an unknown suspect, one round traveling into the home, striking and killing Sheppard, according to police.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating, and asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. S. Yeich at 302-741-2703, send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

