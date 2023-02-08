57-year-old woman found shot to death in a Doral hotel, Miami-Dade cops say

An investigation is underway after a 77-year-old woman was found shot and killed in a Doral hotel, the Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

According to investigators, city of Doral police officers rushed to the Extended Stay America Hotel, 8720 NW 33rd St., at around 11:30 a.m. Monday in response to a shooting. There they found Maritza Ceballos-Henrique with gunshot wounds before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics determined she was dead.

Authorities said a motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by dialing (866) 471-8477 or visiting crimestoppersmiami.com. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to tipsters if their leads result in the shooter’s arrest.