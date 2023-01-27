57 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 27—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jonathan Robert Santel, 4103 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Bradley Roger Snapp, 4772 W. Hopewell Road, Holton, IN.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

Donovan Polston, 362 Hampshire Drive, #1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of hashish.

James Michael Meyer, 511 S. Front St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Bethany N. Martin, 404 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Tyler Zachery Nichols, 120 Homestead Ave., Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated arson and arson (direct).

Casey Robert Ward, 98 Hermay Road, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of grand theft (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Mark Tuttle, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

David Neal Metcalf, 354 S. Jersey St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, vandalism (direct), and possessing criminal tools (direct).

Melissa Renee Burgess, 644 Erin Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of theft.

Oscar Luis Torres-Ramos, 2575 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of attempted murder (direct), felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), aggravated menacing (direct), and criminal damaging and endangering (direct).

Gary L. Fath, 6419 Dixie Hwy., Room 5, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Debbie Agee, 425 Hampshire Drive, #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Debra E. Jenkins, 702 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Michael Dean Ford, 4052 Corinth Blvd., Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, vandalism, and possessing criminal tools.

Davion Scott Ellis, 505 Vaniman Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of driving under suspension.

Ryan Thomas Sheehan, 191 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Douglas Allen Cope, 560 Glosser-Richardson Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Tina Lynn Gilbert, 8245 Meadowlark Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffrey Morillo Garcia, 2356 Grand Concourse, Apt. 56, Bronz, NY.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Jesse Glenn Lakes, 656 E. 2nd St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Allen Garnett, 5619 Little Flower Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Tony Eugene Carpenter, 2726 Symphony Way, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Matthew Tallon, 6022 Grand Vista Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Nicholas Robert Thompson, 565 Lake Front Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering, and obstructing official business.

Alexander James Harris, 5608 Zoar Road, Apt. 19, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and resisting arrest.

Jeremy Chris Colyer, 7714 Kay St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Dustin Lee Yeager, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Michelle Ann Walters, 13 Kenny Court, Milford; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Scott Theiss, 399 Rhea Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Cortlend Ralph Mason, 39 Heather Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Dawn Allen, 40 Ashgrove Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sean Samuel Brenning, 308 Junemarie Drive, Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chauncey Ray Vick, 85 Sesame St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and petty theft.

Jataun K. Williams, 910 N. Broadway, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Kelly Anne Clark, 3242 Rinda Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, petty theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Hart, 2605 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrea Lee Clark, 6722 Gard Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Kyle Lee Sparkman, 751 Kensington St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jamie Lynn McNeal, 2235 Hunt Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Lee Long, 1915 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Taylor Marie Lairson, 223 Third St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Yimy Guevara, 5193 Lamme Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Jeffrey Allen Morton, 1910 Mears Ave., Apt. 5, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of misuse of credit cards; four counts each of telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property; three counts each of theft and petty theft; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rashawn Tremeyne Byrd, 8252 Meeting St., West Chester; indicted on two counts of domestic violence.

Jon Christian Mann, 7244 Overton Way, Maineville; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Austin Cole Justice, 6710 County Road, 950, Sunman, IN.; indicted on one count each of attempt to commit an offense, criminal trespass, petty theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, vandalism, breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

William Robert Bowles, 518 Delmar Place, Covington, KY.; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Brandon Crawford Marshall, 6006 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Caleb Luther Baker, 2970 Wilbraham, Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and robbery.

Tonya Denise Smith, 6273 Morrow Woodville Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Brittany Turner, 151 Manor Drive, Apt. 224, Beattyville, KY.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Chad Gray, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count of theft.

Robert Shelby Blevins, 1312 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Eric Helphenstine, 4204 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on seven counts of receiving stolen property; three counts of breaking and entering; one count each of theft, possessing criminal tools, and grand theft.

Gregory Scott Phillips, 538 S. Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of making terroristic threat.