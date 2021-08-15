57 people were taken to the hospital after a rollover bus crash in upstate New York

Michelle Mark
·1 min read
upstate new york bus crash
A tour bus traveling to Niagara Falls rolled over in upstate New York, injuring all 57 passengers, police said. New York State Police

  • A tour bus traveling through upstate New York crashed and rolled over Saturday afternoon.

  • All 57 passengers, including the driver, were injured and taken to hospital.

  • Photos show the crumpled bus lying on the side of the highway, surrounded by debris.

Dozens of people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a tour bus en route to Niagara Falls crashed on the New York State Thruway, authorities said.

The New York State Police said in a statement the crash occurred in the town of Brutus, just 20 miles west of Syracuse.

Authorities told ABC7 that every single passenger on the bus was taken to hospital for injuries that ranged from minor to serious. There were 57 people on the bus in total, including the driver. It's unclear if anyone on the bus was killed as police haven't specified any fatalities.

A man whose mother was on the bus told WSYR-TV there were multiple children aboard the bus, including an infant.

ABC7 reported that the bus exited a roadway for unclear reasons, then crashed onto the shoulder and rolled over.

Photos posted online by the New York State Police showed the crumpled bus lying on its side, with the windshield apparently smashed out.

Debris from the passengers - including water bottles, clothing, and paper towels - were scattered across the shoulder of the highway.

The crash caused eight miles worth of traffic delays, police said, but all lanes were cleared as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

