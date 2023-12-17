579 Sycamores celebrate graduation

Dec. 16—On Saturday, 579 Sycamores celebrated their graduation from Indiana State University as part of the 2023 winter commencement ceremonies.

"We, the graduating class of 2023, have all accomplished so much, and I encourage each of you to take a breath of relief and enjoy today. You will remember it for the rest of your lives," said Megan Shrader, the afternoon undergraduate student speaker.

A separate graduate commencement took place in the morning.

Of the degree breakdown, 427 are undergraduate students, 137 are master's degree students and 15 are doctoral candidates.

"Graduation is one of the most important days of the year at Indiana State University. To see our students in their cap and gown, walking across the stage to receive their diplomas in front of their friends and families, is our goal for everyone at ISU," said Deborah Curtis, ISU president.

The undergraduate Class of 2023 represents 30 states as well as Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Students from the graduate class come from 19 states as well as Bangladesh, India, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Other commencement speakers were graduate student Regan Zerwig, as well as alumni Anita Klopfenstein and Todd Bess. Klopfenstein is the chief information officer of Little Caesars, while Bess is executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals.

In her afternoon speech, Shrader paid tribute to her late grandfather and reflected on what it means to leave a true legacy.

Before he died, her grandfather spoke of his regret that he hadn't left a legacy to be remembered by. But he did, in fact, have a huge impact — on Shrader.

While he wasn't a great poet, a scientist who cured diseases or a world-class athlete, her grandfather "taught me how to stand up for myself, and that the best way to order pizza is to go light on the sauce. He showed me my favorite movie over and over and over again much to my grandmother's protest. All of his lessons have stayed with me and helped me to navigate the world even long after his passing," Shrader said.

She told graduates they will achieve amazing things, lead people into the future and help solve the world's biggest problems.

But their legacy won't involve how many cars they owned, how big their house was or how much money was in their bank account. Nor will it be about the number of awards and trophies they received.

"Your true legacy is how you impact the lives of the people whose hearts you touch every day" with love, kindness and friendship, she said.

A native of Columbus, Shrader graduated with a degree in communication and a concentration in digital and interactive media.

In the morning graduate ceremony, Bess delivered a message about "good friends and the lessons we learn from them. They represent the 3 C's of leadership: competence, courage and compassion, and applying these in our roles makes a difference for those we work with and for our own leadership journey."

He touched on the courage it takes to make tough decisions and the importance of compassion.

"Leadership without caring for those in your realm is just a good theory or two, and without compassion, our leadership doesn't have the balance necessary to move us forward," he said.

Bess earned his superintendent's license and doctorate from Indiana State. His wife and son also have ISU degrees, and "so this opportunity (to speak at commencement) is even more meaningful to us as a family," he stated prior to the ceremony.

