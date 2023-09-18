58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over possible E. coli contamination

More than 58,000 pounds of raw ground beef have been recalled because of possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting.

American Foods Group, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, is recalling 58,281 pounds of raw, ground beef produced on Thursday, the federal food regulator reported.

According to a notice posted on the USDA website, the Wisconsin-based company reported a sample batch of the beef tested positive for Shiga toxin-producingE.coli.

Soup recall: Kirkland chicken tortilla soup mistakenly labeled gluten-free, USDA warns

What is E. coli?

A lab specialist counts the number of E. coli colonies in a lab dish at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Sciences as part of a statewide effort to use wastewater to track diseases like COVID, the flu, RSV and others in the population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Escherichia coli are bacteria found in the environment, food, and the intestines of people and animals.

Although most bacterial strains are harmless, some strains can make people sick and cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness or pneumonia, according to the CDC.

What else is being recalled? Check USA TODAY's recall database

What beef is affected?

These 80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes (chubs) are being recalled:

"90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026;

"20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027;

"20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.

An example of American Foods Group, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, raw ground beef being recalled: Beef Fine Ground 81/19, Product Code 90050, and Lot Code D123226026.

What states are affected?

The products, shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, include the establishment number 18076 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the meat, the USDA reported.

Water bead recall: 1 death, 1 injury linked to toy kits sold at Target

How do I get a refund?

Customers who bought the affected meat should immediately throw it away or return the product to where they purchased it, federal food regulators said.

Consumers with questions can call the USDA at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Possible E. coli contamination forces recall of 58,000 pounds of beef