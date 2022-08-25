58-year-old man dies when his own tractor runs him over, Idaho sheriff says

A 58-year-old man was killed when his own tractor ran him over, authorities in Idaho said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

John Albert Winegar of Weiser was found by deputies in a cultivated field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Weiser is about 75 miles northwest of Boise.

