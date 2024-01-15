58-year-old man kidnapped, shot and robbed in O’Fallon, police say

Three people arrested in O’Fallon in connection with a shooting and kidnapping are now face felony charges, according to police.

Tevion K. Wright, 23, Evangela L Randle, 44, both of O’Fallon, and Charles E. Jackson, 55, of St. Louis were charged for their alleged parts in the crime.

According to O’Fallon Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital East at 4:07 a.m. Saturday for a 58-year-old man who was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound. He told police that he was lured from Belleville to at home in the 100 block of Brookside in O’Fallon.

There, he was shot and held at the residence for more than 12 hours while his bank cards were used to withdraw money from various accounts and different locations, police said. The assailants then dropped the man off at the hospital for treatment.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

Following an investigation by O’Fallon, Shiloh and Belleville police, the following felony charges were filed:

Wright was charged with single counts of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Randle was charged with single counts of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

Jackson was charged with counts of obstructing justice and unlawful restraint.

As of Monday, each of the suspects was being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Police stated in a release that those involved knew each other.

“This was not a random act of violence,” according to the release. “The victim was acquainted with the suspects and appeared specifically targted based on their relationship.”