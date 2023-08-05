58-year-old suspect in Saline fatal shooting charged with open murder

Barry Garza, of Adrian, is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas near an assisted living facility in Saline on Thursday and has been charged with open murder, the Saline Police Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Garza, 58, was arraigned via Zoom on Saturday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm. He received no bond, according to a news release on the Saline Police Department's Facebook page.

Officials described the shooting as a domestic dispute.

According to police, here's what happened:

Thomas, of Lenawee County, who was an employee of the Linden Square Assisted Living Center, was walking to her car parked across the street from the assisted living center about 11:35 a.m. when Garza began shooting. Another man, a 67-year-old acquaintance of Thomas, was also injured in the shooting.

While Garza fled the scene in a tan Ford Focus, police responded to the scene and the two victims were transported to a hospital. The male victim remained in stable condition, but Thomas did not survive her injuries.

Police apprehended Garza after he crashed into another vehicle at an intersection about 4 miles away from the shooting. Garza didn't comply with police commands and was tased, according to a Saline Police Department news release on Facebook, and was then taken into custody. The 38-year-old Jackson County woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all victims involved in this unnecessary tragedy. Amber Jo Thomas, you will be remembered and we will do everything in our power to get justice for you and your family," the Saline Police Department said in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the Saline Police Department, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police, University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, Milan Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department, Huron Valley Ambulance, ATF and the FBI for their support and continued assistance in this investigation."

Free Press staff writers Andrea May Sahouri and Georgea Kovanis contributed to this report.

