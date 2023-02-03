58-year-old woman seriously injured, two others shot Thursday, Baltimore Police say

A 58-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot in South Baltimore on Thursday, and two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in separate shootings throughout the city, according to Baltimore Police.

Police found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her chest and arms after officers responded to the 400 block of Cambria Street in Brooklyn at about 8 p.m., the department said in a news release.

Earlier on Thursday evening in Central Southwest Baltimore, police found an unidentified man in the 1200 block of West Fayette Street in the Poppleton neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Investigators also responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. There, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not say what condition the man was in.

Those with information on the Brooklyn shooting can contact Southern District investigators at 410-396-2499. To provide information on the shooting in Poppleton, Western District detectives can be reached at 410-396-2411. Northeast District detectives are available at 410-396-2444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.