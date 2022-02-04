58 people accuse former SLO consignment store owner of embezzlement

The former owner of a San Luis Obispo consignment store was charged with 10 counts of embezzlement Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Andrea Ruth Bowengardner owned Timeless Treasures, where at least 58 people who entrusted her to sell their antiques, furniture and other items say they did not receive their payment.

The 51-year-old from Arroyo Grande is alleged to have sold the items between December 2018 and June 2019, including at an auction in May 2019.

To be found guilty of embezzlement, the following must be proven beyond reasonable doubt:

An owner entrusted their property to the defendant;

The owner did so because they trusted the defendant;

The defendant fraudulently converted or used that property for their own benefit; AND

When the defendant converted or used the property, they intended to deprive the owner of it.

Bowengardner posted her $20,000 bail soon after the charges were filed Wednesday and is currently not in custody.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 23.