580 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, marking a substantial blow to the invading forces.

This grim statistic underscores the toll of Russia’s military campaign, as the total losses sustained since the outset of the full-scale invasion has now passed a staggering 282,000 military personnel.

According to data from Ukraine’s General Staff as of Oct. 8, Russian losses are as follows:

Personnel: ~282,280 (+580) soldiers

Tanks: 4,821 (+21) units

Combat armored vehicles: 9,123 (+21) units

Artillery systems: 6,705 (+17) units

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 808 (+0) units

Anti-aircraft defense systems: 542 (+1) units

Aircraft: 315 (+0) units

Helicopters: 316 (+0) units

Tactical UAVs: 5,190 (+5) units

Cruise missiles: 1,530 (+0) units

Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units

Submarines: 1 (+0) unit

Motor vehicles and tankers: 9,111 (+38) units

Specialized equipment: 959 (+3) units.

Thousands of Russians have lost their lives in Russia’s war on Ukraine, confirmed a study by Russian publication Vazhniye Istorii in collaboration with CIT. One in five conscripts survived less than two months after receiving their draft notice.

A joint study by Russian BBC and Russian independent outlet Mediazona reported that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 33,236 Russian soldiers have been killed on the front lines, with 3,836 of them being mobilized soldiers.

