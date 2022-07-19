59-year-old leaving for work is carjacked, run over with her own car, Georgia cops say

A 59-year-old woman was carjacked and run over with her car while leaving her house for work, Atlanta police say.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a carjacking on Saturday, July 16 in the city’s West End neighborhood where they found Suzanne Hill, according to a news release. While fleeing, the carjacker hits Hill with the stolen SUV, police said.

Ring camera footage of the incident shows Hill getting out of her SUV to close the gate to her driveway. While she is out of the vehicle, a man jumps in the driver’s seat. Hill approaches the car when a gunshot goes off, but does not hit her.

Hill was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is now recovering from serious injuries, her husband, Michael Hill, told 11 Alive.

“I mean, they tried to kill her basically,” Michael said. “At her age, she’s a tower of strength. I’m pleased there was no head trauma or internal injuries. That’s a real positive.”

Michael Hill said his wife is recovering from a fractured skull, broken shoulder bones, multiple broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a broken wrist and breaks throughout her legs.

“My wife won’t ever be able to leave the house in the same way again because she’ll always have this in the back of her mind. It’s such a traumatic event,” Michael Hill said in a separate interview with CBS46.

Police located Hill’s car the same day of the incident, the department’s release says.

Two suspects, 20-year-old Courtney Hall and a juvenile, were in the SUV when it was found, and both were arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to the news release.

Hall also faces other charges, including hijacking a motor vehicle and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, Fulton County Jail records show.

The juvenile was booked into the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Woman dies after she’s found bleeding and ‘exposed’ in Pennsylvania park, police say

Flying tire from passing SUV kills 67-year-old pedestrian, Georgia police say

2-year-old killed when shots are fired into Georgia apartment, cops say