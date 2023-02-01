59-year-old man fatally stabbed in Wilmington's Price's Run neighborhood Tuesday night

A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Wilmington's Price's Run neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 2200 block of North Pine St. near Brown-Burton Winchester Park at 8:31 p.m. There, they said they found the 59-year-old man injured.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Wilmington police investigate a stabbing on the 2200 block of N. Pine Street, reported shortly after 8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The entrances to a few homes were closed off with yellow tape while police investigated Tuesday night. As of Wednesday morning, no one has been arrested for the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

