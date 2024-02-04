59-year-old man killed crossing State Road 70 in Bradenton, troopers say

A 59-year-old man was hit by a truck and killed while attempting to cross State Road 70 in Manatee County on Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday.

The crash happened at 7:37 p.m. near S.R. 70’s intersection at 15th Street East in the Bradenton area.

Troopers say the man was trying to cross the travel lanes of S.R. 70 on foot when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling west. He died at the scene.

Troopers said the man’s city and state of residence were unknown. FHP had not made contact with his next of kin as of Sunday afternoon.

The pickup truck driver, a 37-year-old Bradenton man, was uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation on Sunday, FHP said.