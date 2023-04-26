59-year-old man using leaf blower in yard is shot dead by neighbor, Illinois cops say

A man doing yardwork outside his home was shot and killed by his 79-year-old neighbor, Illinois police say.

The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s officials were sent to the Antioch home when 59-year-old William Martys was found unresponsive on his driveway, according to a news release. He was determined to have been shot, and he died after being taken to a Libertyville hospital, the sheriff said.

An investigation revealed Lacchei “had perceived grievances” with his neighbor, according to the sheriff.

“While Martys was utilizing a leaf blower in this yard, he was approached by Lacchei,” sheriff’s officials said of the April 12 incident. “Lacchei argued with Martys and during the argument Lacchei shot Martys in the head.”

The shooting stemmed from the leaf blower being too noisy, WBBM reported. Lacchei was arrested at his home Tuesday, according to the sheriff.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

Lacchei previously had confrontations with other neighbors and had been seen with a gun, sheriff’s officials told WBBM.

Martys was a father of four and had one grandchild, according to an obituary.

His obituary said he lived a life with the mindset of being happy.

“He strived to create happy events and opportunities in life while making sure the ones around him were happy as well,” the obituary said. “If you were William’s friend, you were his friend for life — he would be there no matter the circumstance.”

Antioch is about 65 miles northwest of Chicago.

Three stabbed after neighbor flirts with man’s wife at family gathering, Texas cops say

Neighbor shoots 61-year-old and leaves her to die in the street, Michigan cops say