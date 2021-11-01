Garner police say 59-year-old woman murdered man she was dating

Garner police have arrested a 59-year-old woman they say shot and killed a 32-year-old man she was dating.

Peggy Sylvania Yarborough, has been charged with murder, according to a Garner Police Department news release.

Douglas Delquan, 32, was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, during a domestic dispute at 152 Annotto Bay Lane, police said.

Yarborough and Delquan were dating and lived together at the address, according to the release.

Officers said they had responded to a call earlier that evening at the house, but that no crimes had been committed.

Yarborough called 911 and reported the shooting, police said.