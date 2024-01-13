59-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver late Friday in North Lakeland, police say

Lakeland police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a 59-year-old woman was killed while walking on a backstreet near Orange Bowl Lanes in North Lakeland late Friday night.

Police said in a Saturday news release that they received a call at 11:31 p.m. of an unresponsive woman lying in a grassy area in the 1500 block of Kennedy Boulevard. Kennedy runs north and south between Sleepy Hill Road and Foxwood Boulevard, east of U.S. 98.

First responders from the Lakeland police and fire departments and Polk County Fire Rescue rendered aid at the scene and took the woman to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she died.

Based on evidence gathered so far, investigators say it appears the woman was walking south on Kennedy Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle also traveling south. The driver fled the scene.

Lakeland police are looking for any information regarding the vehicle that was involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida. Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

To submit a tip, call 888-400-TIPS (888-400-8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip" or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland police seek hit-and-run driver who killed woman Friday