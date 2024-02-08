5A SIC boys basketball district tournament bracket, scores

Get all the latest updates from the 5A SIC boys basketball district tournament, which determines the Boise area’s state tournament berths.

The top four finishers at district automatically advance to state. The next two will compete in state play-in games.

MaxPreps rankings will determine the seedings for state.

Check back throughout the tournament for final scores and updated matchups.

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.